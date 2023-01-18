MONDAY
Boys’ basketball
Half Moon Bay 73, Menlo School 66
Drew Dorwin and Jaeden Hutchins combined for 45 points to lead the Cougars past the Knights in a non-league game.
Dorwin scored 23 and Hutchins had 22 for HMB (7-6 overall). Menlo (6-9) was led by Lucas Vogel’s 31 points. Tate Cohen added 16 for the Knights.
In other action …
Aragon (7-7 overall) with a 16-point quarter and ended with 26 points in the fourth to hold off Westmoor (9-5) 75-68 in a non-league meeting.
Girls’ basketball
Crystal Springs 38, Half Moon Bay 32
The Gryphons picked up a big non-league win over the Cougars.
Crystal (11-2 overall) used a 17-point fourth quarter to rally past HMB (7-7).
Sequoia 50, Independence 20
The Ravens took a 15-5 lead at halftime and then held the 76ers to 5 second-half points to cruise to the non-league win.
Sequoia improves to 8-5 overall. Indy falls to 4-10.
In other action …
Burlingame (3-11 overall) led 43-33 after three quarters and then held off Chavez-Stockton (6-11) in the fourth to post a 50-45. … San Mateo (3-10 overall) was within striking distance all game long, but just could not get over the hump in a 29-27 loss to Aptos (5-13).
SATURDAY
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 82, Stuart Hall 47
The Gators scored at least 20 points in the first three quarters as they routed The Hall in a non-league matchup. Sam Norris and TJ O’Brien scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, to lead SHP (7-4 overall). JP Kerrigan added 12 points for the Gators.
In other action …
Summit Shasta (11-2 overall) got past Terra Nova (8-4), 79-75, in a non-league meeting.
Girls’ basketball
Menlo School 50, Capuchino 25
The Knights doubled up the Mustangs in a non-league game. Jordan Brooks paced Menlo (8-3 overall), finishing with 9 points as 11 Knights got in the scoring column.
In other action …
Mills (10-4) had no problems with Live Oak (8-5), beating the Acorns, 67-29.
FRIDAY
Boys’ basketball
Menlo-Atherton 55, Carlmont 46
The Bears outscored the Scots 21-16 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the PAL South victory. Meka Okereke led M-A (2-0 PAL South, 9-3 overall) in scoring for the second game in a row, scoring 18 points. Ben Eisner added 13 for the Bears. Carlmont (0-2, 8-6) was led by Nate Wong, who had a game-high 20 points. Enzo Carvalho added 12 for the Scots.
Aragon 68, San Mateo 59, 2 OT
The Bearcats rallied from a 13-1 deficit in the first quarter, scoring 28 in the second, to force overtime, but the Dons ultimately prevailed in double overtime. Aragon (1-1 PAL South, 6-7 overall) got a game-high 28 points from Logan Wall, while Jasper Caffo added 21. Max Leonardo had 15 for the Dons as well. San Mateo (0-1, 7-6) was led by Zidane Anzarang and Tyler Spitzer-Wu, who both finished with 16 points. Rithvik Dirisala added 15.
Burlingame 53, Mills 27
After a pedestrain three quarters, the Panthers finally broke out in the fourth with 22 points as they cruised to the win over the Vikings. Zaden Martin scored 19 points to lead Burlingame (2-0 PAL South, 11-2 overall). Jeremiah Phillips added 10 for the Panthers. Mills (0-2, 5-8) was led by Jonathan Shim, who had 10 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Hillsdale 65, Capuchino 41
Brady Carson drained five 3-pointers to lead the Knights past the Mustangs. Carson finished with a game-high 19 points for Hillsdale (2-0 PAL South, 10-4 overall). Christian Bezerra addded 14 for the Knights, while Jordan Hauser and Zach Clumeck each finished with 11. Capuchino (0-2, 1-12) got 12 points from Dermott Philpott and 10 from Anthony Yuen.
Woodside 48, Sequoia 37
The Wildcats kept the Ravens winless on the season with the victory over their rivals. Drew Tinson scored 11 points to lead Woodside (2-0 PAL South, 5-10 overall), while Ben Lamm and Nick Nelson each had 10 points for the Wildcats. Sequoia (0-1, 0-12) was led by Jack Kempton, who had 9 points.
El Camino 53, Westmoor 46
The Colts sent the Rams to their second straight PAL North loss to open the season. Antonio Arenas scored a game-high 21 points to lead El Camino (1-1 PAL North, 7-7 overall). Gabe Rocha added 12 for the Colts. Westmoor (0-2, 9-4) was led by Noah Cote, who scored 20 points. Ceaser Viola had 10 for the Rams.
South City 66, Oceana 47
The Warriors scored 51 first-half points and scored 20 or more in the first three quarters as they waltzed past the Sharks. Leo Bergesen paced South City (2-1 PAL North, 10-5 overall), finishing with 17 points. Oceana drops to 0-3 in PAL North play and 8-7 overall.
Girls’ basketball
Half Moon Bay 53, Jefferson 27
Trailing 13-8 after the first quarter, the Cougars used a 23-point third quarter to take control in their win over the Grizzlies. Alli Dioli recorded a double-double for HMB (3-0 PAL North, 7-6 overall), scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 boards. Delaney Dorwin added 14 in the win. Jefferson (1-1, 5-6) was led by Grace Wang, who had 11 points.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton (2-0 PAL South, 11-2 overall) took a 10-point led after the first quarter and then put the game away with 17 in the fourth in a 53-37 win over Carlmont (1-1, 8-4). … El Camino (1-2 PAL North, 3-12 overall) held off Westmoor (1-1, 8-6), 27-24. … Aragon (2-0 PAL South, 7-7 overall) took a 28-8 lead at halftime on its way to a 59-28 win over San Mateo (0-2, 3-9). … Hillsdale (1-1 PAL South, 11-3) buried Capuchino (0-2, 0-12), 63-35. … Mills (2-0 PAL South, 9-4 overall) had no problems with Burlingame (0-2, 2-11 ), posting a 47-22 victory. … Design Tech (2-0 PSAL, 7-4 overall) held off Pacific Bay Christian (0-2, 2-6), 36-26.
Boys’ soccer
Carlmont 6, Hillsdale 0
Leading 1-0 at halftime, the Scots erupted for five second-half goals to cruise past the Knights. Kotaro Kikuchi and Alex Skinderev both scored twice for Carlmont (1-1 PAL Bay, 5-2-1 overall). David Valadez had a goal and an assist for the Scots. Hillsdale is still searching for its first Bay Division win, dropping to 0-2.
Aragon 3, Woodside 2
The Dons led 1-0 at the break and then outlasted the Wildcats as both teams scored twice in the final 40 minutes. Anthony Alatta had two goals and Jake Schneider added a goal and an assist to lead Aragon (1-0-1 PAL Bay, 5-3-3 overall). Pouyan Shiekh and Aldair Marta each picked up assists for the Dons. Justin Galvez and Johnny Fuentes Lopez scored for Woodside (1-1, 2-5-1).
Menlo-Atherton 1, Burlingame 1
Noah De Haaf’s second-half strike salvaged a draw for the Bears over the Panthers. Dash Franklin earned the assist for M-A (1-0-1 PAL Bay, 2-2-5 overall). Burlingame has a pair of draws to open Bay Division play and 4-1-4 overall.
Half Moon Bay 1, San Mateo 0
Nathan Freitas’ second-half goal proved to be the difference as the Cougars continue its strong play this season. Jovani Maldonado had the assist as HMB improves to 2-0 in Ocean Division play and 10-1-1 overall. San Mateo falls to 0-2 in division play and 2-5-1 overall.
South City 3, Capuchino 3
These two Ocean Division sides mirrored each other as they battled to a draw. Both teams scored twice in the first half and both added a third in the second half. Angel Ramirez, Cristian Urbina and Christan Yepez all scored for South City (0-1-1 PAL Ocean, 4-4-1 overall). Capuchino got goals from Anthony Campos and Moises Castillo. The Mustangs’ record now stands at 0-1 and 1-0-2.
Sequoia 5, El Camino 0
The Ravens blanked the Colts in an Ocean Division meeting. Leimanu Makasini, who might be the fastest player in the PAL, scored twice and assisted on a third to lead Sequoia (2-0 PAL Ocean, 7-2-1 overall). Daniel Schembri scored twice for the Ravens as well. It was the division opener for El Camino, which fell to 0-1 and 4-6 overall.
Menlo School 3, King’s Academy 2
Andre Gonzalez Lombera scored five minutes from the end to lift Menlo to the WBAL win over TKA. After tying the score on a own-goal, Menlo (3-1 WBAL, 4-4-1 overall) took a 2-1 lead in the second half on an Aidan Skinner goal.
Crystal Springs 2, Harker 1
Lucas Shotts’ blast in the 77th minute gave the Gryphons the WBAL win over Harker. Blake Zieger opened the scoring for Crystal (2-1 WBAL, 6-2-1 overall) just before halftime, while Gryphons’ goalkeeper Eli Bodner finished with 14 saves.
Girls’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Woodside Priory 0
The Gators scored twice in the first half to propel them to the WBAL Foothill Division victory. Freshman Lewa White had a goal and an assist to lead SHP (2-0 WBAL Foothill, 5-4-1 overall). Megan Sweeney and Sydney Adas rounded out the scoring for the Gators.
