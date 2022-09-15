WEDNESDAY
Correction
In the Sept. 13 story titled “Mull’s hat trick lifts Cañada lady kickers to 3-0,” incorrectly stated Rachel Mull’s future plans. Mull, a 2022 Woodside graduate and a freshman on the Cañada College women’s soccer team, was admitted to Auburn University academically.
Girls’ golf
Burlingame 192, South City 217
Ellie Dowd shot a 5-over 32 to lead the Panthers to the win over the Warriors at Mariners Point in Foster City.
Sophia Ibanez finished two shots behind Dowd for Burlingame, while Lindsey Thompson fired a 38 for the Panthers.
South City was led by Jllyn Gunardi, who carded a 38. Isabel Amores was a shot back with a 39 and Alyssa Batang came in with a 40 for the Warriors.
TUESDAY
Boys' water polo
Half Moon Bay 21, Priory 3
The Cougars had four players net four goals each in an Ocean Division win over the Panthers.
Wyatt Brians, Pete Hessen, Vance Islander and Jack Sutherland all scored four times in the win for HMB (2-1 PAL Ocean).
It was the league opener for Priory (0-1).
In other action …
Ryan Burton scored three goals in Capuchino's 13-5 loss to San Mateo. … Sequoia beat Mills 16-2.
Girls' water polo
Terra Nova 15, Hillsdale 10
The Tigers outlasted the Knights in a PAL Ocean Division match.
Malia Smith led the way for Terra Nova (2-0 PAL Ocean), scoring four times. Serawit Ezra added four goals for the Tigers.
Hillsdale (2-1) suffered its first league loss of the season.
Sequoia 16, Mills 3
Sophia Madrigal, Christy Liang and Tristina Li all scored once for the Vikings.
Sequoia (1-1 PAL Ocean) earned its first Ocean win, while Mills (0-3) is still searching for its first league victory of the season.
Half Moon Bay 22, Mercy-Burlingame 5
The Cougars unloaded on the Crusaders, with Sydney McGuirk scoring five goals for HMB (3-0 PAL Ocean).
San Mateo 10, Capuchino 2
Terri Ziv scored five times to lead the Bearcats past the Mustangs.
Isabella Choi added two goals for San Mateo (2-1 Ocean Division), while Avery Jensen, Kristin Lau and Trisha Sabadra each scored once.
Girls' tennis
Menlo-Atherton 7, Hillsdale 0
The Bears cruised past the Knights in the PAL Bay Division opener for both teams.
Ava Martin, playing at No. 1 singles along with the No. 3 doubles team of Amelia Kratzer and Amelie Chwu both won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
Woodside 5, Half Moon Bay 2
The Cougars won two of the three matches that went three sets, but the Wildcats eventually took the Bay Division victory.
Kailyn Holty, playing No. 3 singles for Woodside, gave the Wildcats their three-set win as she held off Kate Underwood, 6-1, 4-6, (10-6).
Half Moon Bay's Charlotte Ragozin pulled out a 3-6, 6-3, (10-8) win over Eva Urbanek at No. 2 singles, while the Cougars' No. 3 doubles team of Nora Flynn and Giorgia Carter outlasted Malin Petersson and Addie Olson, 6-2, 3-6, (10-7).
Carlmont 4, Burlingame 3
The Scots topped the Panthers in a key early-season PAL Bay Division showdown, the opener for both teams.
The match of the day came at No. 2 doubles, where Burlingame's Ella Rafferty beat Ashwika Narayan in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, (12-10).
Carlmont's No. 1 doubles team of Megan Bence and Mallika Agrawal needed a second-set tiebreaker to beat Kaleia Daga and Rorie Stone, 6-2, 7-6(6).
Aragon 6, San Mateo 1
Varsha Jawadi set the tone for the Dons in their win over the Bearcats as she blitzed her opponent at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0.
Two of the matches went to three sets, with the teams splitting them. Aragon's Annie Saban beat Nisha Siva 2-6, 6-4, (10-8). San Mateo's No. 3 doubles team of Melody Liu and Mellin Rife posted a 6-4, 4-6, (10-4) win over Dominique Mostafavi and Francesca Wesley.
In other action…
El Camino, Sequoia and Westmoor each posted 7-0 wins over Oceana, Terra Nova and South City, respectively. … Capuchino beat Mills 5-2.
Volleyball
Hillsdale 3, Half Moon Bay 2
The defending Bay Division champion Knights held off defending Ocean Division champ Cougars in a Bay Division showdown, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 20-25, 15-1.
Hillsdale (2-0 PAL Bay, 10-3 overall), which ran its Bay Division winning streak to 16 in a row, was led by Natasha Abbaszadeh and Elle Jensen, who each had 10 kills. Rachel Reed added six kills and four service aces for the Knights.
Half Moon Bay (1-1, 6-3) was led by Mia Etheridge, who finished with a match-high 13 kills. Jasmine Standez added 10 kills for the Cougars and got 19 assists from Joey Ventrone.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton beat Carlmont, 25-23, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23. … El Camino topped Jefferson, 25-10, 25-15, 25-12. … San Mateo swept Mills, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17. … Woodside beat South City, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10. South City got 14 digs from Neveah Davidson. … Capuchino beat Westmoor, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15. Melanie Chen had 10 kills for Westmoor, while Kiara Salomon had 10 service aces.
