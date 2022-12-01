WEDNESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Burlingame 64, Leland 44
The Panthers had three players in double figures as they beat the Chargers in the first round of the Gary Brinck Tournament at Westmont High School.
Kyle Haslam led the way for Burlingame (2-0), recording a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. MJ Dowd added 14 points and seven steals, while Zaden Martin had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Blake Hattery led Leland (0-1), going 9-for-10 from the floor to finish with a game-high 20 points.
Leading 12-11 after one quarter, Burlingame took control of the game with a 19-point second quarter, followed by 15 in the third and 18 in the fourth.
TUESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Crystal Springs 3, El Camino 0
The Gryphons rode a pair of first-half goals to the shutout road win over the Colts in South San Francisco.
Blake Ziegler had a goal and an assist for Crystal, setting up Cam Hicks’ game-opening goal in the 20th minute. Ziegler rounded out the scoring for the Gryphons, with an assist from Tyler Jang, with his goal in the 79th minute.
Sandwiched between was an unassisted strike from Lucas Shotts just before halftime.
Girls’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 2, Sequoia 2
Each team scored in each half as two playoff contenders opened the season with a draw.
Addy Davis, a freshman, scored SHP’s first goal, off an assist from junior Anna Bassett in the 34th minute, while Molly Tinsley, a junior, scored the second goal for the Gators, off a pass from Courtney Carpenter.
Menlo School 9, Cupertino 0
Angelica Chou had two goals and three assists as the Knights opened the season with a rout of the Pioneers.
Roya Rezaee had a hat trick, Hannah Gorospe had a goal and an assist, while Bianca Putanec notched the shutout in goal.
Aragon 15, Design Tech 0
Melanie Diaz, a senior, along with sophomores Sierra Troy and Violet Calvo, all bagged hat tricks in the Dons’ win over the Dragons.
In other action …
Hillsdale got a breakaway goal in the 30th minute to beat crosstown rival San Mateo 1-0 on the Knights’ home field.
MONDAY
Girls’ soccer
Crystal Springs 5, Design Tech 0
Vivi Cowan netted a second-half hat trick as the Gryphons pulled away for the win over the Dragons.
Leading 2-0 at halftime, Cowan scored all three goals in a 15-minute span. She opened her account in the 50th minute on an assist from Gia Gupta. Nishi Pinninty set up Cowan’s second goal in the 60th and five minutes later, Cowan rounded out the hatty with an unassisted goal.
Allison Jung opened the scoring for the Gryphons in the sixth minute, with Camille Stang doubling the lead in the 16th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.