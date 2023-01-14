THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
Carlmont 2, Hillsdale 1
Two first-half goals were enough as Carlmont (2-0 PAL Bay, 6-3-1 overall) won its second straight to open PAL Bay Division play. Sophomore Kaylee Kim continued her hot streak with a goal, giving her 11 on the season. Freshman Eva Awokinka added her first varsity goal, while seniors Chance Thorn and Emilie Brack recorded assists. The win is Carlmont’s first over Hillsdale (1-1 PAL Bay, 2-5-3 overall) since the 2019-20 season.
Woodside 1, Menlo-Atherton 1
The Wildcats (0-1-1 PAL Bay, 4-2-1 overall) battled unbeaten Menlo-Atherton (1-0-1, 7-0-2) to a 1-1 draw. The Bears scored early with a goal from Alessia Bolanos in the 5th minute. Mariam Yusuf tied it with a goal off the right post in the second half.
Menlo 4, Harker 1
Angelica Chou recorded a hat trick for the Lady Knights (2-0 WBAL Foothill, 8-1-1 overall), and Dorothy Zhang added a penalty kick to hand Harker (0-1-1, 7-1-1) its first loss of the season. Chou got Menlo on the board in the 31st minute, then added a pair of second-half goals, first off a long free kick from Tabitha Corcoran and then on an assist from Krista Arreola. Menlo has postponed Saturday’s non-league game in Monterey due to weather concerns.
Next up for the Knights is a showdown at rival Sacred Heart Prep (1-0, 4-4-1) next Tuesday in a battle for the early-season advantage in the West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division standings.
Notre Dame-Belmont 2, Notre Dame-SJ 0
The Tigers (1-1 WBAL Foothill, 9-3 overall) earned their first win in league play, led by a two-goal performance from Athena Carvallo. NDB has now won seven of its last eight games, and bounces back after a 4-2 loss to Sacred Heart Prep in Tuesday’s West Bay Athletic League opener.
Aragon 3, Terra Nova 2
Sophomore Sierra Troy scored two goals, and senior Kaylah Bresee added one as the Lady Dons (2-0 PAL Ocean, 6-1 overall) won their second straight to open PAL Ocean Division play. Terra Nova (0-1-1, 3-5-2) played evenly to a 2-2 tie at halftime, but Aragon broke the deadlock with a second-half score. Troy now leads the team with six goals and 15 points. The Dons have totaled 28 goals on the season.
San Mateo 2, Half Moon Bay 1
Shannon Lim converted a penalty kick in the 31st minute, and Allison Morganstern scored from the top of the box in the 35th as San Mateo (2-0 PAL Ocean, 5-2-1 overall) got past HMB (0-1-1, 4-5-1). Freshman goalkeeper Samantha Contreras Amarillas totaled three saves for the Bearcats, who have now won 10 straight league games dating back to last season when they ran the table in PAL Lake Division play.
El Camino 5, Jefferson 0
The Lady Colts (1-0-1 PAL Lake, 1-5-1 overall) earned their first win of the season, led by Katrina Panoringan who scored her first two goals of the year. Kristal Alcaraz, Lauryn Madrigal and Valentine Sandillo added one goal apiece. It is the first win for El Camino in their last 20 games, dating back to last season’s 11-0 win over Jefferson (0-2, 0-4). With Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Oceana, the Colts snapped an 18-game losing streak.
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 62, Priory 56
JP Kerrigan knocked down three 3s and scored a game-high 17 points as the Gators (1-0 WBAL Foothill, 6-4 overall) opened West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division play with a home win. SHP led by 2 at the half, but outscored Priory (0-1, 13-2) 14-8 in the third quarter. Junior guard TJ O’Brien added 14 points and senior center Sam Norris totaled 10. Senior guard Rehan Parwani matched the game-high with 17 points for Priory (0-1, 13-2), which has lost two straight after winning 13 straight to start the year.
