WEDNESDAY
Boys' soccer
St. Ignatius 3, Woodside 1
Woodside opened the season with a road loss to St. Ignatius.
St. Ignatius led 1-0 at halftime and tacked on two more in the second.
Benny Bogyo scored for Woodside, off an assist from Jonathan Fuentes Lopez. Goalkeeper, Diego Comfort, finished with seven saves.
In other action …
Summit Prep came up short in a 3-2 season-opening loss to Eastside College Prep.
TUESDAY
Men's college basketball
CSM 66, Modesto 56
With a 66-56 victory at Modesto, College of San Mateo matched the best season opening record of any of the CCCAA’s 100 men’s basketball teams — at 7-0, to complete its November schedule. Only West Valley College in the other Coast division (South) had equaled that mark.
CSM remains one of eight undefeated teams in the state.
Tim Netane leads a quartet of CSM players scoring in double figures, with a 13.2 average. Others are Alex Martin (12.5), Justin Milch (11.7) and Kiahn Nice (10.0).
The Bulldogs will be on the road for the next month, before hosting Monterey Peninsula on Dec. 30.
Women's college basketball
CSM 79, Mission 47
The College of San Mateo women’s basketball team ran past visiting Mission College, 79-47, on Tuesday, led by Jayonnah Carter with 16 points, all in the first half. Tiare Novero-Paaga had 15 points while Jillian David and Ariel Petalver each added 10.
The Lady Bulldogs, ranked No. 12 in the preseason Northern California coaches poll, improved to 4-3 and hope to be back at full strength in December. Several starters were sidelined with injuries during the three early November losses.
Modesto 53, Skyline 45
The Pirates outscored the Trojans 17-7 in the second quarter to take control of the game they would go on to win.
Lal Lautaimi led Skyline with 17 points, the only Trojan in double digits. Tatiana Newsome added nine for Skyline and Angie Olive chipped in with seven.
