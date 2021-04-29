Boys’ golf
Menlo School 196, Crystal Springs 221
Freshman Eric Yun made an albatross-2 on the par-5 ninth hole at Poplar Creek Golf Course to highlight the Knights win over the Gryphons Tuesday.
Holing out on his second shot raised Eric Yun into a tie for the low round of the day. Eric Yun, older brother Jeremy Yun, a senior, and Crystal Springs’ K.C. Mungali all carded 1-over 36s.
Burlingame 211, Half Moon Bay 236
Wyatt McGovern shot the low round of the day to lead the Panthers to the win over Cougars on the Half Moon Bay Golf Course Old Course Tuesday.
McGovern carded a 37, followed by Charlie Galanter, who finished with a 40.
HMB was led by Pablo Jaramillo’s 39, while Sean Pyle finished with a 40 for the Cougars.
Baseball
Menlo-Atherton 3, El Camino 1
The Bears continued with their strong pitching as three hurlers combined to limit the Colts to one run while striking out 15 Tuesday.
George Zaharias earned the win with five innings of work. Sean Quinton and Will Ryan went three and one inning, respectively, with Ryan striking out six.
Offensively, John Quinlan went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Tommy Eisenstat was also 3 for 5 and drove in the other run for M-A.
Boys’ tennis
San Mateo 6, Aragon 1
The Bearcats swept the singles matches on their way to the win over the Dons Tuesday.
Nicholas Throgmorton dominated at No. 1 singles, winning 6-1, 6-1. Caleb Chan at No. 3 singles won 6-0, 6-4.
The No. 1 doubles match was the best of the day, with San Mateo’s Andre Khmelnitsky and Kevin Zhang rallied to beat Alex Tu and Ethan Chinn 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Softball
Burlingame 7, San Mateo 2
Five Panthers drove in a run to beat the Bearcats Tuesday afternoon.
Sydney Fleming led the way with a pair of RBIs for Burlingame. Kailey O’Connor was nearly untouchable in the pitcher’s circle for the Panthers, throwing a complete game, allowing two runs on just one hit while striking out 11.
Lavania Mapa had the big hit for San Mateo, a home run in the seventh.
Boys’ basketball
St. Ignatius 65, Sacred Heart Prep 51
The Wildcats handed the Gators their first loss of the season in a non-league game Tuesday.
Harrison Carrington scored a team-high 21 points for SHP. Adian Braccia added 20 for the Gators as well.
Menlo School 65, Crystal Springs 34
Leading by just three after one quarter, the Knights outscored the Gryphons 29-13 in the second and third to cruise to the WBAL victory Tuesday.
Chris Cook and Hunter Riley each scored 13 points to lead Menlo. Austin Stull added 12 for the Knights.
