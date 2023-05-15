Audrey J-Cheng closed out her Sacred Heart Prep swimming career with a new school record and a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke at the CIF Swimming and Diving championships at Clovis West High School.
It was the second year in a row J-Cheng finished third at the state meet in her signature event. Her time of 1:01.30 broke her school record and bettered her qualifying time of 1:01.69. Davis High School’s Sarah Bennetts won the title, just missing a sub-60 second time and settling for a 1:00.11.
J-Cheng also finished eighth in the 200 individual medley, posting a time of 2:03.78. The state title went to Teagan O’Dell of Santa Margarita, who won with a time of 1:53.38. Swimming in the “B” final, Carlmont’s Sydney Niles finished 13thoverall, posting a time of 2:04.55.
Teammate Cole Ballard wrapped up his junior season with a 16th-place finish in the boys’ 200 free final with a time of 1:40.51. His qualifying time was a 1:39.53.
Woodside’s Audrey Chung, a sophomore who made the “A” final in both the 50 and 100 free sprints, finished seventh in the 50 with a time of 23.53. In the 100, Chung finished eighth with a time of 51.01. The winning time was 49.14 set by Poly-Riverside’s Ava DeAndra.
Chung’s teammate, Edana Huang, a junior, finished seventh in the 100 fly, posting a time of 54.82. The winning time of 52.94 was posted by Saratoga’s Kelsey Zhang.
Serra’s Kevin Raghunathan finished 14th overall in the boys’ 100 breast, posting a time of 56.03. The winning time was set by San Marino’s Daniel Li, who finished in a time of 52.83.
