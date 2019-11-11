The Panthers were down but not beaten.
So, when archrival San Mateo jumped out to a 3-point lead early in the third quarter on its home field Saturday in the annual Little Big Game, Burlingame fired right back.
Finishing the day with 15 unanswered points, Burlingame (5-5) scored a 22-10 victory, marking the 10th straight year the Panthers have taken home the coveted “Paw” trophy.
Junior running back Lucas Meredith scored the go-ahead touchdown, a 42-yard run with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter. Meredith had a day, rushing 18 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He had previously given the Panthers a 7-3 lead midway through the second quarter with a 20-yard scoring run.
Burlingame gained 255 rushing yards, and outgained San Mateo 424-198 overall.
San Mateo senior Michael Vendel scored the Bearcats’ only touchdown, an 18-yard reception from quarterback Luke Bergstrom less than five minutes into the second half. The chuck gave Mateo a 10-7 lead.
Burlingame scored twice within two minutes though. After Meredith’s go-ahead TD, quarterback Jordan Malashus connected with Charlie Koch for a 39-yard score with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter.
Malashus was 8-of-15 passing for 169 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Bergstrom was 9-of-14 passing for 97 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Both teams now advance to the Central Coast Section Division III tournament, opening play this weekend.
Burlingame earned the No. 6 seed. The Panthers will travel to No. 3 Mountain View Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
San Mateo (8-2) is seeded No. 8 and will meet an opponent from the PAL Bay Division for the second week in a row. Mateo travels to No. 1 King’s Academy Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
