SACRAMENTO — The CIF State Girls’ Basketball Open Division Championship game was like a Hollywood ending, for sure. Only, for the Mitty Monarchs, it felt like the “Karate Kid,” had Daniel LaRusso’s crane technique been met with a roundhouse to the face that left him down for the count.
Southern California power Etiwanda (32-3) capture the girls’ Open Division state crown with a 69-67 victory on a stunning buzzer-beater at Golden 1 Center. With the game tied at 67, Etiwanda’s leading scorer Kennedy Smith put up a long-range jumper that swirled around the cylinder and out, only to see junior Jada Sanders crashing for an offensive board and a put-back as time expired.
As Etiwanda rushed the middle of the court in celebration, Mitty’s players stood stunned — partly not knowing if Sanders’ shot had beat the buzzer, and partly in disbelief as it became apparent it had, and the Monarchs’ chances for a fourth straight state championship were dashed with it.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow, knowing that it’s a one-possession game, and we had 21 turnovers,” Mitty head coach Sue Phillips said. “Got to credit Etiwanda for their resolve in this basketball game, and the way in which they continued to persevere.”
San Bruno native McKenna Woliczko had turned in a double-double for Mitty, totaling 16 points and 10 rebounds. The freshman has been an extraordinary success story this season for the stacked Monarchs and showed poise beyond her years as Mitty walked off the court, some of the players in tears, with Woliczko’s first instinct to walk straight over to one of the team’s seniors to console her.
But it was one of those turnovers that set an late Etiwanda comeback in motion.
The Monarchs (28-3) took a 64-57 lead after Woliczko tallied four straight points, first on a pair of free throws, followed by a hard post-up finish. Etiwanda answered back with a quick score and tried to press, and seemed to get a favorable matchup when Woliczko took the ball near the sideline back of the midcourt line.
Woliczko put the ball to the floor, and the 6-2 post standout showed she can run the floor as well. She dribbled past two defenders and exploited a clear lane to the hoop. Only, as she gathered for a layup, Woliczko lost the handle and had the ball fly out of bounds for a turnover.
“It’s a one-possession game,” Phillips said. “This would be a different story had the game ended a couple minutes sooner, or if we managed a possession. But I will say this: I couldn’t be prouder of this group. … They’re an absolute pleasure to coach. Came to work every single day, and none of them should be holding their heads down. Everyone should have their chin up, shoulders back. I’m really proud of this group.”
But Etiwanda used the last minute and half to make some magic.
It seemed Mitty was in the midst of a special finish thanks to junior point guard Morgan Cheli, who was carried off with four minutes to play after turning her ankle in the paint. It was such an excruciating looking play that when it was replayed on the overhead big screen, it elicited a chorus of “Ohs!” from the crowd.
Cheli, however, got her ankle wrapped and returned within minutes.
“Kudos to Morgan for being able to get taped in the locker room and come back out there and battle for us,” Phillips said.
When Etiwanda tied it 64-64 with 1:25 to play on an and-1 by Arynn Finley, it was Cheli who answered. The 6-2 junior tested her ankle by driving the baseline, and dancing under the hoop with a right-foot takeoff. She grimaced, first from the takeoff, and then as he got her right arm hammered by Etiwanda’s Smith for the foul.
Cheli made one free throw, but Etiwanda answered back and a barrage of free throws left it tied 67-67. In the midst of them, however, Mitty’s leading rebounder Maya Hernandez — the 6-1 senior totaled a team-high 12 boards — fouled out with 41 seconds to play.
Then Mitty committed a huge miscue after Etiwanda tied it at 67, throwing the ensuing inbound mass out of bounds for a turnover. It set up the Eagles for a chance to take the lead, but even with that the dramatics only grew.
As the shot clock wound down, Etiwanda missed its first chance on a missed jumper. Mitty had position on the rebound but couldn’t secure the ball, and the Eagles tied it up to earn a jump-ball call, leaving Etiwanda retaining it with the possession arrow pointing their way.
Then came Smith’s fateful corner jumper that swirled around the rim for over a full rotation before spinning out.
“I was elated because I’m thinking it’s going to fall out,” Phillips said. “And it did. Unfortunately, they got the o-board there.”
Smith finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds, both game-highs.
“Kudos to this group because a lot of people didn’t give us a chance in this game with how highly they were ranked,” Phillips said. “And I think we gave them all they could handle.”
Phillips was keen to point out the positives in the postgame interview. Mitty out-rebounded Etiwanda 44-31 and hit 20 of 22 from the free-throw line.
“I hope everybody remembers our seniors,” Cheli said. “They’re leaving behind a great legacy. I look up to them, I know everybody else does. I’m going to miss them. You know, we fought to the end. That’s what I hope people remember.”
Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109.
See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn
