SACRAMENTO — The CIF State Girls’ Basketball Open Division Championship game was like a Hollywood ending, for sure. Only, for the Mitty Monarchs, it felt like the “Karate Kid,” had Daniel LaRusso’s crane technique been met with a roundhouse to the face that left him down for the count.

Southern California power Etiwanda (32-3) capture the girls’ Open Division state crown with a 69-67 victory on a stunning buzzer-beater at Golden 1 Center. With the game tied at 67, Etiwanda’s leading scorer Kennedy Smith put up a long-range jumper that swirled around the cylinder and out, only to see junior Jada Sanders crashing for an offensive board and a put-back as time expired.

Mitty basketball

Mitty, left, is stunned as Etiwanda celebrates the dramatic victory.
Mitty basketball Mckenna Woliczko

Mitty freshman Mckenna Woliczko hits a layup in the first half of the CIF State Girls’ Basketball Open Division Championship game Saturday at Golden 1 Center.
Woliczko defends

Woliczko defends an Etiwanda jump shot with seconds to go.
Etiwanda basketball Jada Sanders
Etiwanda’s Jada Sanders scores a buzzer-beater put-back to win it.

