Terra Nova football: Mini

Terra Nova senior quarterback Mason Mini rolls out during Wednesday’s practice. The quarterback, who has been integral to the Tigers’ 5-1 start this year, is committed to play at University of Idaho as a tight end.

 Terry Bernal/Daily Journal

When Terra Nova travels to Capuchino for Thursday night football, two of the best defensive coaches on the Peninsula will go head-to-head.

Cap’s second-year defensive coordinator Matt McGinn is a varsity legend who, over the years, has coached at various schools around the Peninsula, including Serra, Palo Alto and Terra Nova, to name a few. And while Terra Nova’s defensive guru isn’t technically the team’s defensive coordinator, coaching consultant George Rush is a community college legend who has his name on George M. Rush Stadium at City College of San Francisco, but had never coached at the high school level until joining Terra Nova head coach Jason Piccolotti’s staff in 2019.

Tags

Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109. See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription