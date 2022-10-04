Cormac Mulloy, Menlo School boys’ water polo. The senior goaltender had a big week, helping the Knights to a 3-2 record, finishing with 52 saves over five games. He opened the week with 12 saves in a key WCAL win over Bellarmine, 11-9. He followed that with 12 saves against each Costa Mesa and Long Beach Wilson, both losses, at the S&R Tournament in Irvine. He followed that with a combined 16 saves in wins over Stevenson and Irvine.
Tatum Olesen, Menlo-Atherton girls’ cross country. The Bears pulled quite a coup at the Half Moon Bay Cougars’ home Artichoke Invitational meet Saturday. The top five finishers in the girls’ varsity large school race were all from M-A, with Olesen taking the individual championship with a time of 14:03.
Maealiuaki Smith, Serra football. The junior quarterback completed 14-of-23 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Padres to a 35-7 win over previously unbeaten Mitty. Serra improved to 5-0 overall with the victory and 2-0 in WCAL play.
Liam Friedman, Joey Nawrocki and Lukas Habelt, Burlingame football. All three Panthers needed to execute perfectly in the waning moments of their game with Aragon Thursday. With under 20 seconds to play and trailing 10-7, Friedman, the Burlingame quarterback, threw a lateral to Nawrocki, who then unleashed a pass downfield to a wide open Habelt, who went into the end zone for a 29-yard, game-winning score with just over seven seconds to play to give the Panthers an improbable 14-10 win.
Ashlyn Johnson, Hillsdale girls’ golf. Johnson continues to be among the best golfers on the Peninsula this season. She shot a 2-over 38 for low-round honors during a 246-263 loss to Carlmont at Crystal Springs Golf Course. She had a 4-over 40 at Peninsula Golf and Country Club in a 271-288 win over M-A.
Dylan Scirpo, Menlo-Atherton boys’ water polo. Scirpo scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal in the second overtime of the Bears’ 10-9 win over Hillsdale, pulling the Bears into a three-way tie atop the Bay Division standings — along with Hillsdale and Woodside. Scirpo also had a team-leading five goals in a 14-9 victory over Carlmont.
Daniel Feletoa, San Mateo football. The Bearcats rolled to a 41-18 win over Jefferson in Friday’s PAL Ocean Division opener, and Feletoa led the way. The senior running back took 22 carries for a whopping 247 yards and two touchdowns as run-heavy Mateo totaled 488 rushing yards as a team.
Antonio Arenas, El Camino football. The Colts won their third straight, the program’s best streak since 2011 when they won three in a row against Mills, San Mateo and Carlmont. Friday’s 34-24 triumph over Fremont-Sunnyvale saw Arenas score four touchdowns, three via the rush and one on a 92-yard kickoff return to the house.
Allie Caldwell, Sequoia volleyball. The senior has helped the Ravens turn their season around as they have won three in a row. She had 10 kills in a sweep of Terra Nova and followed that with one of the biggest wins in recent Sequoia history: she had 8 kills, 13 assists and three blocks as the Ravens upset reigning Bay Division champ Hillsdale.
Ayden Courtney, Half Moon Bay football. The senior had the biggest tackle of the night in the Cougars’ 22-21 win over Menlo-Atherton. With the Bears driving for what appeared to be a game-winning field goal attempt, Courtney chased down M-A quarterback Billy Johnson and sacked him for a 20-yard loss, taking the Bears out of field goal range. A Hail Mary at the end was incomplete and Half Moon Bay escaped with the one-point win to improve to 5-0 and 1-0 in Bay play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.