Cormac Mulloy, Menlo School boys’ water polo. The senior goaltender had a big week, helping the Knights to a 3-2 record, finishing with 52 saves over five games. He opened the week with 12 saves in a key WCAL win over Bellarmine, 11-9. He followed that with 12 saves against each Costa Mesa and Long Beach Wilson, both losses, at the S&R Tournament in Irvine. He followed that with a combined 16 saves in wins over Stevenson and Irvine.

Tatum Olesen, Menlo-Atherton girls’ cross country. The Bears pulled quite a coup at the Half Moon Bay Cougars’ home Artichoke Invitational meet Saturday. The top five finishers in the girls’ varsity large school race were all from M-A, with Olesen taking the individual championship with a time of 14:03.

