It was bound to happen.

The College of San Mateo offense, which had been humming along for the last four weeks, was bound to suffer some hardship and it came in the first half of the CCCAA Northern California championship game as the top-seeded Bulldogs struggled to find a rhythm against third-seeded American River College in San Mateo Saturday afternoon.

CSM football Nor Cal championship
The College of San Mateo Bulldogs hoist the CCCAA Northern California championship trophy Saturday at College Heights Stadium after a 30-5 win over American River.
CSM football Ezra Moleni
CSM running back Ezra Moleni runs the ball on the foggiest of days at College Heights Stadium in Saturday’s Nor Cal regional championship game.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription