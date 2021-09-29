After a one week “hiatus,” College of San Mateo is back atop California Community College football coaches poll, conducted by the JC Athletic Bureau. Reigning CCCAA state champ Riverside (3-1) had its pacesetting 15-game win streak interrupted by Golden West, 37-20, and dropped from the top spot to No. 7 this week. Six National Division teams, two with make-ups pending, remain undefeated.
San Mateo (4-0) totaled 244 points to take the top spot, ahead of Bay 6 league rival City College of San Francisco (4-0 and 236 points). CSM downed former unbeaten No. 6 Fresno CC, 38-27, for its 19th straight regular season victory. CCSF defeated then No. 12 American River, 51-14. Ventura (4-0) blanked Chaffey, 60-0, and is the top Southern California team (third in the poll with 231 points) – just ahead of Northern league foe College of the Canyons (4-0 and 219 points). All teams in the top 25 changed positions, an unusual occurrence.
Most teams conclude non-league play this week, although there will be some make-ups on the Oct. 9 “bye” date.2021 JC Athletic Bureau Poll of California Community College Football Coaches
Rk. College Record Pts. PR
1. San Mateo [6] 4-0 244 3
2. San Francisco [1] 4-0 236 4
3. Ventura [3] 4-0 231 2
4. Canyons 4-0 219 5
5. Mt. San Antonio 2-0 191 9
6. Fullerton 3-1 179 8
7. Riverside 3-1 176 1
8. Modesto 3-1 171 13
9. Golden West 3-1 166 19
10. Fresno 3-1 165 6
11. Diablo Valley 3-0 146 16
12. San Diego Mesa 3-1 132 18
13. Bakersfield 3-1 126 7
14. Butte 2-2 114 10
15. Allan Hancock 3-1 99 11
16. Saddleback 2-1 98 17
17. Laney 2-2 92 21
18. American River 2-1 84 12
19. El Camino 2-2 68 23
20. Reedley 3-1 57 15
21. East Los Angeles 2-2 50 20
22. Long Beach 2-2 37 14
23. Shasta 1-1 24 24
24. Contra Costa 3-0 20 nr
25. Palomar 2-2 18 22
Others included: Feather River, Grossmont, & Mt. San Jacinto 17 each; Sierra 14; Chabot 11; Foothill & Pasadena 9; Sequoias 8; Cerritos 4; Citrus 3; Santa Barbara & West LA 1.
The Top 25 teams in the JC Athletic Bureau’s Poll of California Community College Football Coaches, with first-place votes in brackets, won-loss records, total points (based upon 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote), and previous ranking (PR).
