A semifinal appearance in the Central Coast Section softball tournament almost felt like a birthright for the Carlmont team for the better part of two decades.
And winning CCS titles was a regular occurrence during the more than 40-year era of Jim Liggett, who guided the Scots to eight section titles.
But it’s been six years since the Scots’ final championship game appearance in Liggett’s final game in 2016 and eight years since winning the 2014 crown.
The Scots are hoping to change course and they accomplished half of that by beating Soquel 1-0 Tuesday to advance to the CCS Division III championship game Saturday at a time and place to be determined.
“I think this is where Carlmont belongs, traditionally. We typically have strong players and depth to our lineup. As we look at the (PAL and CCS championship) banners in the outfield, this is where we expect to be, year to year,” said Carlmont’s second-year head coach Steve Rianda. “Last year, we didn’t apply for CCS because our seniors had vacation plans. It was optional last year (because of the continuing COVID pandemic).”
Carlmont (15-11), the No. 1 seed in the Division II bracket, scratched out a run in the bottom of the first Tuesday evening and then rode the arm of starting pitcher Sassie Block to the win in a little over an hour at PAL Stadium in San Jose.
Jasleen Singh and Gaby Lee drew back-to-back walks to lead off the inning and then loaded the bases when a Block popup was dropped. Grace Schumacher followed with a sacrifice fly to to center to drive in Singh for the game’s only run. Rianda said the Scots had other scoring opportunities throughout the game, but could not come up with the clutch hit to extend their lead.
“Soquel played good defense,” Rianda said.
Pitching with the lead, Block proceeded to shut down the fifth-seeded Knights.
“Sassie pitched a phenomenal game,” Rianda said, adding she had eight strikeouts but, more importantly, zero walks, while scattering five hits.
“She was coming inside real well and that set up her best pitch,” Rianda continued. “Our defense made one error in the top of the first and after that, they were solid. They made some plays.”
Rianda said the hardest hit ball from Soquel (12-5-1) came in the top of the fifth inning, when a shot to the outfield was a bid for extra bases. But Carlmont left fielder Maddie Wiessinger chased it down for a line-drive out.
“I don’t believe [Soquel] got a runner past second base,” Rianda said.
The Scots will now face second-seeded Salinas (18-7) in Saturday’s championship game. The city of Salinas has a rich CCS softball championship history. Notre Dame-Salinas has won 14 CCS titles, while North Salinas has claimed seven section crowns.
Salinas High School, Carlmont’s opponent Saturday, has one CCS title under its belt — capturing the 1998 championship. The Cowboys are 18-7 in 2022, advancing to the championship game following a 5-4 win over No. 7 North Monterey County in the first round and then topping sixth-seeded Live Oak 8-1 Tuesday night at the Salinas Sports Complex. The Cowboys have won eight of their last 10 games and finished third in the Pacific Coast Athletic League’s Gabilan Division, behind Notre Dame-Salinas and San Benito.
Rianda has not had a chance to see the Cowboys play in person, but their reputation precedes them.
“They’re a strong team,” Rianda said.
