After a two-day postponement because of the recent rains, the Central Coast Section team tennis tournament finally got underway Wednesday with first-round matches.
San Mateo County squads had a strong showing, with Sacred Heart Prep, Crystal Springs, Menlo-Atherton and Carlmont all advancing to Thursday’s 2 p.m. second-round matches.
Carlmont was involved in the closest match of the day, as the Scots slipped past Homestead (5-8), 4-3. The final score was decided by the final two matches on the court — both of which went to third-set tiebreakers. The Mustangs got the win at No. 4 singles for their third team point.
But Carlmont’s Katherine Zhang, who had moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 singles because Ashwika Narajan was out on a class-related project, came through in the clutch to clinch the victory for the Scots. Zhang even had to rebound from a first-set deficit, 5-7. She bounced back to win the second set 6-2 to force the first-to-10 points third set tiebreaker, where Zhang pulled out a 10-8 win to send Carlmont into the second round.
“It was so dramatic. It was the last match on,” said Carlmont head coach Margaret Goldsmith.
Carlmont took a quick 2-0 team lead when the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams came off with straight set wins. But Homestead tied the match with straight set wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.
The Scots’ No. 1 doubles team of Lisa Borchelt and Brooke Franaszek put Carlmont ahead 3-2 with a hard-fought, 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 win that gave the Scots the doubles sweep.
It was Zhang who provided the crucial singles point to give the match to Carlmont.
“They were all great matches,” Goldsmith said. “It was fun tennis.”
Next up for Carlmont (17-3) is a road trip to No. 1 Cupertino (17-0).
Crystal Springs (9-8) made the trek to Monterey to sweep past Santa Catalina (9-2), 7-0. The Gryphons dominated the four singles matches, winning all in straight sets. Isabel Jiang won at love, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3 singles, while No. 2 singles player Tali Gabovich posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Santa Catalina put up a better fight in the three doubles, sending two of them to third sets, but Crystal prevailed in both.
Lauren Crawford and Amanda Lo won 6-1, 4-6, 10-4 at No. 1 doubles. Chloe Chan and Georgia Shepherd battled back from a set down, 3-6, to win 6-2, 10-4.
The Gryphons will be on the road again Thursday at No. 5 Los Altos (19-4).
In a matchup of county rivals, SHP got past Burlingame 6-1. Jena Azmeh, Elise Ragatz and Sadie Goldstein won their singles matches in straight sets.
The Gators’ No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams — Jasleen Chohan and Audrey Hampton, and Bennitt Shannon and Thalia Stavorpoulos, respectively — combined to lose just one game between them.
Burlingame (11-8) picked up its lone win at No. 1 singles. Mila Mulready, who missed both the Peninsula Athletic League team and individual tournaments, returned with a 6-2, 6-3 win.
The Gators (15-5) take on No. 7 Monta Vista in Cupertino Thursday.
Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division champ Menlo-Atherton (17-6) cruised into the second round with a 7-0 win over Aptos (11-3). The Bears will take on No. 8 Los Gatos (12-4) in the second round.
Menlo School (19-5), the No. 4 seed, had a first-round bye. The Knights will face Lynbrook (11-2) in the second round after it swept past Carmel (13-2).
