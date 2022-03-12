Capuchino just keeps on rolling.
The Mustangs (8-1) won their fourth straight, rallying for a 2-1 walk-off win over Pioneer-San Jose under the lights Friday night at Lara Field.
Nick Gomez was the hero, as the senior stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the seventh and produced an RBI fielder’s choice to score Nathan Balch with the game-winner.
“They all ran out and gave love to Balch who scored, and then they all ran to first base and were all over Gomez,” Capuchino manager Matt Wilson said.
Balch set the table with a one-out walk, followed by back-to-back singles by Ryan Lordier and Ryan Choi to load the bases.
Senior right-hander Cesar Ceron earned the win in relief, entering in the top of the seventh inning. Lordier took a no-decision after working six innings as the starting pitcher.
Ceron got Cap on the board in the first inning with an RBI single. Pioneer tied it 1-1 in the fourth.
But Lordier escaped a tough jam in the second inning that set the stage for the tight contest.
“It was tight all the way through,” Wilson said.
Pioneer (4-3) loaded the bases with one out in the second, but Lordier bounced back to strike out the side and strand the bases full.
Lordier totaled eight strikeouts in the game.
