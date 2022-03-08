Nohemi Livingston, Capuchino softball. The junior pitcher made quite an opening-day statement in Cap’s 7-0 victory over Mercy-Burlingame. Livingston went the distance in style, facing one batter over the minimum to fire a no-hitter for her first win of the year, walking two and striking out seven.
Nate Wong, Carlmont boys’ basketball. The junior guard turned his game up a notch during three games in the Northern California regional tournament that saw the Scots make a run to the semifinals of the Division IV bracket. He opened with a 14-pointer performance in the Scots' first-ever Nor Cal win, 65-45, over Venture Academy-Stockton. He put up 18 in a 57-48 upset win over top-seeded University Prep-Redding. In the semifinals, he went for 24, but a last-second 3 gave Liberty Ranch-Galt a 60-58 victory and eliminated Carlmont.
Maile Bateman, Crystal Springs Uplands girls’ basketball. The Gryphons made program history by qualifying the for the CIF Northern California Division V tournament, the team’s first state tourney appearance ever, and advanced to the regional semifinals with wins over Immaculate Conception Academy and Bear River. In the home win over ICA, 65-33, a program first on the CIF stage, Bateman enjoyed an 11-point third quarter en route to scoring a game-high 19 points.
Furious Clay, Crystal Springs Uplands boys’ track. The junior captured the 800-meter race at the Dan Gabor Invitational in Pleasanton over the weekend. His time of 1:56.23 was almost a personal record and it is the fastest 800 time in the Central Coast Section so far this season.
Tyler Wong, Sacred Heart Prep baseball. The junior shortstop is off to a strong start to the season. Of his seven hits through four games, three have been home runs. In a 9-8 win over Riordan, Wong homered as he went 3 for 4 with four RBIs. In a 7-3 loss to Sequoia, Wong went 3 for 4 with two homers and three RBIs.
Peter Olson, Serra boys’ track. The junior hurdler started the season with a bang. While he finished third in the 300 hurdles at the Sac State HS Classic, his time of 41.03 was a personal best and the early-season CCS leader.
Bridget Reynolds, Woodside girls’ track and field. The junior shot putter won the event during a dual meet with Half Moon Bay. Her throw of 32 feet was a new personal record for Reynolds and is also the longest throw in CCS early in the season.
Holden Glavin and Charlie Dohemann, Burlingame baseball. The Panthers got back-to-back gems from their two senior arms. Glavin set the tone in Friday’s 6-0 win over Sacred Heart Prep, tossing a two-hit shutout. It was a tough act to follow, but Dohemann managed just fine, leading Burlingame to a 6-0 victory over El Camino by firing a one-hit shutout.
Ryan Lordier, Capuchino baseball. The senior has batted safely in all six of Cap’s games this season, and enjoyed a monster stretch from Feb. 24-28. While his 5-for-8 stretch from Feb. 24-25 doesn’t count toward last week’s batting line, he saved a season-best four-hit game for last Monday’s 8-1 win over Evergreen Valley, foing 4 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs.
Chris Kelly and Andrew Murray, Hillsdale baseball. The Knights are off to a 4-0 start, and last Tuesday’s 9-0 win at Woodside was the gem of the bunch so far. Hillsdale’s senior right-handers combined on a one-hit shutout, with Kelly working five no-hit innings as the starter, before Murray faced one over the minimum and allowed out hit through two scoreless frames. The duo combined for 12 strikeouts.
Alexa Couto, Notre Dame-Belmont softball. The junior is off to a red-hot start for the blue-and-gold. Through the Tigers’ wins of 7-1 over St. Ignatius and 15-1 over Half Moon Bay, Couto is batting 6 for 8 with a home run and three RBIs. But the entire NDB lineup is cooking, batting .347 as a team.
Austin Lachappelle, San Mateo baseball. The left-handed pitcher earned a 3-2 win over Lincoln-SF, going six innings, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out 11.
Aidan Braccia, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ basketball. With the Gators advancing to the CIF Northern California Division I regional semifinals, Braccia delivered above his season average of 18.9 points per game in all three games. SHP opened the tourney with an 83-70 win over Dougherty Valley, led by Braccia’s 28 points, and closed it with a 64-58 loss to Clovis North with the senior scoring 22. But his best effort came in the Nor Cal quarterfinals, a 77-70 win over Oakland Tech, in which Braccia netted a season-high 30 points.
