With a sophomore and junior leading the way, the Aragon boys’ golf team is putting together one of the best seasons in program history.
Monday, behind a 3-under 32 from sophomore Lequan Wang and a 1-over 36 from junior Sam Higaki gave the Dons their second round of 190 for the season, in a 190-237 win over Sequoia at Peninsula Golf & Country Club Monday.
“If you’re (shooting a team score) of 200, you’re doing well,” said Aragon head coach Guy Oling. “When we have matches, I don’t want to go for the moon, but I’ll say, ‘Let’s shoot for 200.’ If they go 190, that’s spectacular.”
Tuesday, the Dons were one better. With Wang, Higaki and Ethan Martin all shooting even-par 36s, Aragon topped Menlo-Atherton 189-237 at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo to improve to 6-0 in the Bay Division.
Isaiah Lott carded a 4-over 40 for Aragon Tuesday, while Alex Kao finished with a 41. Sixth man Noah Feinberg’s 6-over 42 would have been good for second if playing for the M-A squad, which was led by Matt Rudd’s 41.
Wang is showing improvement over a freshman season that saw him finish second, in a playoff, at the Central Coast Section finals last spring. He was one of three golfers to shoot a final round of 70.
Last week, Wang finished third in the prestigious Wildcat Golf Tournament hosted by Marin Catholic at Meadow Club.
“He came [into high school] a good player and he’s become focused,” Oling said. “He understand the importance of team golf.”
Wang has traded off leading the Dons with junior Sam Higaki, who led Aragon to a pair of wins at Peninsula and Crystal Springs Golf Course last week, as well.
But its three seniors Oling credits with giving the Dons the depth to challenge for the PAL and CCS team titles. Alex Kao, Isaiah Lott and Ethan Martin are all four-year players for the Dons. Without their contributions, the Dons are simply two good players. What they may lack in talent, they make up with maturity and leadership.
In high school golf, two players from each team play in foursomes. Oling said he won’t always just send out his top two players in the first group, his next best twosome in the next group and so on. Sometimes he’ll pair golfers who will can work well together or help provide a mental edge.
“Sometimes (the twosomes are based) on how teammates can work with each other or help each other,” Oling said.
Kao, Lott and Martin are not two-bit players. All three would be top players on many other teams in the PAL. Against Sequoia Monday, Martin finished with a 3-over 38, Kao came in with a 5-over 40 and Lott a 9-over 44 — bogey golf.
“Both Alex and Ethan have been consistent and are good players,” Oling said. “Isaiah has been also, but at this point, he’s the most improved.”
Those are the consistent five in the Aragon rotation but, in high school golf, six players post scores, with the highest score thrown out. For many teams, this spot is usually filled by a player with little golf experience.
Aragon’s depth is such that Oling has a rotation of three players in that No. 6 spot: Monday, it was Kwintin Araghi, who shot a 49. Tuesday, it was Feinberg’s 42. The other golfer in the rotation is Leo Bartlett.
“The sixth man has come into play a couple of times in our matches,” Oling said. “If you’re 3, 4, 5 (golfer) has a higher score, we need that sixth. … In a close match, it could be the difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.