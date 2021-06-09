Aragon’s Leo Wang finished second and recent Burlingame graduate Wyatt McGovern fourth in the Central Coast Section golf championship at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey Tuesday.
Wang finished in a three-way tie for first place after he, Mitty’s Nathan Wang and Jamison Tan of Los Altos all finished with scores of 1-under 70. Nathan Wang was declared the champion, based on the USGA scorecard tiebreaker. Leo Wang was second and Tan third.
Nathan Wang came into the championship round as the top seed after firing a 5-under 66 in the qualifier last week. Aragon’s Wang finished his qualifying round with a 2-over 73.
McGovern just missed out on the playoff, firing a round of even-par 71. He had shot a 1-over 72 in the qualifying round.
Serra’s William Walsh and Menlo’s Eric Yun were two of four players to finish in a tie for sixth with rounds of 2-over 73. Aragon’s Sam Higaki was tied for 18th with a 77. Menlo’s Marcus Ying shot an 80, good for 30th place, while Russell Chiu of Crystal Springs finished in a five-way tie for 32nd, carding an 81.
Harker captured the team championship with a five-player scored 388. Mitty was second with a 393 and Bellarmine third with a 394.
Serra came in sixth of eight teams with a 412. In addition to Walsh’s 73, Trevor Moquin shot a 79, Jackson Furukawa and Dominic Silver each finished with an 86, Chris Zeidan an 88 and Will Ellard a 94.
Valley Christian finished seventh in the team standings, giving the West Catholic Athletic League four of the top eight teams in the section.
