Editor,
America stood with our hands in our pockets as fascism and anti-semitism grew in the ’20s and ’30s culminating in six years of war and genocide in our world. We had plenty of anti-Semitism in the United States witness the German-American Bund who held a parade in New York City attended by thousands culminating in a “Support America” rally Madison Square Garden attended by over 20,000 people. They had 30 American and Nazi flags side by side festooning the stage. The straight arm Nazi salute was made by the speakers and returned in kind. They called FDR President ‘Rosenfeld’ and referred to the New Deal as the “Jew Deal.”
The German-American Bund was dissolved in the early ’40s. The mid-’30s into the early ’40s Many Jewish immigrants were turned away, sent back to certain death in Europe. In the West we had segregation of Chinese and later the shameful Japanese internment camps.
We no longer welcomed immigrants to share the freedoms of our democracy.
In World War II, our armed forces performed magnificently, though at great human cost. We did the right thing to fight and win the war against the Axis powers.
However, today the welcome mat for immigrants is shaky indeed.
I commend Craig Wiesner for his guest perspective of Oct. 11.
Kevin O’Brien
San Mateo
