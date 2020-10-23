Editor,
I'm writing today to express my full support for Davina Hurt and Tom McCune for Belmont City Council.
When we moved to our current home six years ago, it was common for the sewer main to explode in a watery emergency multiple times a year, and we had to maneuver past huge potholes daily. While complaints were plentiful, no one seemed to have a plan to fix things. Since Councilwoman Hurt’s tenure, I have seen steady improvement in our streets and sewers, and she was a key voice in the beautification projects we see around town, with many vacant utility boxes now blossoming into artwork.
I became familiar with Councilmember McCune just a few months back. He was appointed to the Belmont City Council, and is running for his first elected term. Tom is the kind of local representative you can talk to for hours. He is knowledgeable and patient, and balances an empathetic ear with an experienced view on how to get things done.
I am grateful and heartened by these councilmembers, and fully support their well deserved (re)-election to their positions. We need steady, sage, judicious and visionary leadership as we strive to meet the challenges the next few years will surely present. Councilmembers Hurt and McCune are up to the task.
Jim Howard, MD, Ph.D.
Belmont
The letter writer is a trustee of the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District. Views his own.
