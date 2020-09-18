Editor,
Two sheriff deputies in Los Angeles were brutally shot in the face and are now fighting for their lives. Anti-police protesters have blocked the hospital ER and have taunted the victims with shouts of “We hope you die!” In the past, anti-police Black Lives Matters protesters have marched the streets with this same message, shouting, “Pigs in a blanket. Fry ’em like bacon.” The BLM enterprise has garnered millions from corporations, rich athletes and Hollywood elites. Will the BLM crowd and their enablers donate to the recovery of these two maimed deputies? By the way, one of the assassinated police officers is a 31-year-old woman with a 6-year-old son. She has a name. It is Claudia Apolinar. Will BLM and their paymasters ever speak it?
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
Certainly the left wing news will not be saying their name. They are not even reporting on this horrendous act of a black person going right up to a police cruiser in Compton and shooting both officers. Doesn't fit their left wing narrative. The only silver lining is this type of violence is going to put my main man Donald Trump in the Oval Office for four more years.
