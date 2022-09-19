Editor,
I am really wondering where is the recommended bivalent booster vaccine, how can we deal with even making an appointment?
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 4:49 am
Editor,
I am really wondering where is the recommended bivalent booster vaccine, how can we deal with even making an appointment?
The news are big: health officials recommend bivalent booster, as per article in the Daily Journal, Aug.14. I have been trying for weeks to find a pharmacy with the vaccine. Finally, I got an appointment at CVS in Foster City for myself and the following day for my husband.
However, the following day CVS called telling us they ran out and have no date when to expect new delivery of the vaccine. The search starts again. Endless telephone calls, being told to make appointments online. What about elderly people who do not know how to use a computer and online booking? I went to Target at Bridgepointe Shopping Center and asked the pharmacist at CVS if they have the vaccine. The answer was: yes, but you have to book online. I went home hopefully and eager to make an appointment. There was nothing available in our area, only in Hayward or further away, also not before end of September. Well, we are the older generation and would like something convenient nearby, not driving many miles to find out eventually that they ran out too. Disappointed I called the CVS pharmacy at Target to ask why I was given the wrong information. I was on hold forever, thanking me for my patience. Alas, my patience gave up and I hung up.
This is a very frustrating situation. The United States sent $1.3 billion in small business COVID aid abroad and millions more for other “good causes.” Why can’t we take care of our own people in the United States?
Susanne Thiel
Foster City
