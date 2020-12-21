Editor,
Here we go again Mr. Grocott (“Marriage to China” column in the Dec. 15 edition of the Daily Journal). In case you can’t do a simple Google search, here are some stories from the other side.
In early 2019, Forbes reported that a woman with Chinese government connections bought Ivanka and Jared’s penthouse in New York City for $16 million. Should we be concerned about that transaction?
The New York Times reported that China’s biggest state-controlled bank, leased three floors in Trump Tower. According to Forbes, Trump has earned about $5.4 million since he took office from that transaction. Should we be concerned about that transaction?
You want to discuss Ivanka Trump’s 41 trademarks since becoming a member of the staff of the White House? And how some of those trademarks were expedited after her father stopped an inquiry into the Chinese company ZTE?
How about the meeting organized by Jared Kushner’s sister, Nicole Kushner Meyer, where Jared Kushner met with Chinese investor to promote their One Journal Square luxury apartment development in New Jersey? All of this during an official government visit to China. Since we are in this topic, do some research on why the State Department refused to provide details on Jared Kushner’s meetings in 2017 under the Freedom of Information Act. According to Google, the State Department will release this information in 2021, four years later.
As I understand it, Hunter Biden is currently being investigated. Let’s wait and see. I wonder if Hunter will claim his taxes are being audited?
Bill Surraco
Redwood City
