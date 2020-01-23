Editor,
Well, it’s Monday. Time to check out the Daily Journal weekly gossip column written by the Bay Area’s leading Donald Trump hater: Sue Lempert. Here it is:
Ms. Lempert once worked for the Census Bureau back in the day. Of course it was a much nicer bureau in those times. But in “today’s world” (Lempert’s words) and no “support” from this president — well it just is not a nice Census Bureau these days. Ms. Lempert goes on to say she usually got lost when doing the job in San Jose and once had to interview a naked man.
Next week’s column will more than likely blame Trump for those incidents. Many thanks to the Sue Lemperts of this state and country for guaranteeing President Donald Trump another four years in the White House.
Robert Bacon
South San Francisco
