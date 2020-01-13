The national census is this April. You can fill out the form online, by phone or mail. If you do not respond, the Census Bureau will collect the information in person in May.
The Constitution requires a census every 10 years to measure everyone living in the United States, whether in a house, apartment, tent or on the streets. It’s an important measurement of the country’s and each state’s population. It translates into federal dollars, congressional and state legislative districts. Political maps are redrawn after each census according to the latest population count. And it has been predicted that California will lose one congressional seat, we know not where.
Historically, the census has been noncontroversial but not in today’s world. The president tried to add a question on citizenship which was rejected by the courts. He dragged his feet on fully and promptly funding the agency when the count will move from door to door to mostly online. The Census Bureau, which likes to be precise, is without the support it needs.
I once worked for the bureau collecting health statistics. The survey isn’t part of the census and is ongoing. It is how the government gets data on the nation’s health. It was an unusual choice, but it was part time and I thought it might be interesting
At training in the Seattle office we were warned that we were responsible for getting the interview, no matter what. If no one was home or answered the door, we had to return. I was assigned to the Bay Area. We did not have appointments. We went cold and hoped for the best. We were given a massive folder with massive interview sheets for each household on our list. All we knew was the address. I drove as far north as Boyes Hot Springs and as far south as San Jose, where I usually got lost. We wore badges which read we were working for a federal agency, the Census Bureau. Our bosses told us not to worry because it was a federal crime to attack a federal worker.
I was never physically threatened but once I was verbally by a man in San Francisco who told me if I did not go away he would shoot me. That was an interview I never got because I chose not to return.
The most challenging interviews were those required at SROs, single residency hotels in the Tenderloin and neighborhoods south of Market before they were torn down and the neighborhood gentrified. After one experience, I forced my husband to come with me and that proved to be a terrible mistake. When I rang the bell in one of the hotel apartments a man came to the door stark naked. I quickly decided that since he was there and I didn’t want to return that I would conduct the interview, standing in the hall and averting my eyes. These interviews were long and often lasted up to an hour. My guy kept inviting me in to sit down but I kept my head down and kept writing.
The next time I took my husband and the interviewee, fully clothed, asked us in. The small room reeked of alcohol and I was reluctant to enter but my husband charged right in and sat on the bed, something which distracted me throughout the interview. Those were some of the worst moments.
But I learned how people reacted to a stranger at the door, and questions about their health. No matter the location or economics of the household (I also interviewed people in Atherton), people of the World War II generation were usually receptive to a government worker at the door. They were more than civil, invited me into their homes, offered me a glass of water and maybe even a cookie, and were serious about answering my questions. People trusted the government. Not so for future generations. They were generally hostile. I had to talk my way into entering their homes and asking detailed questions about their health and care. Many had a dim view of the government and were distrustful.
People who went to the doctor when they were sick were the poor covered by Medi-Cal and those who had private health insurance or could afford a doctor’s visit. Those who never went to the doctor even when they or their children were sick fell between the cracks. They had no insurance, could not afford it, but were not poor enough to be on Medi-Cal. This was 1974 and it was definitely a wake-up call for a reform of our health care system.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
