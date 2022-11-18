Editor,
Are Republicans finally waking up, or what?
The 2022 midterm election didn’t go as the GOP expected, quite the opposite of the “Red Tsunami” they predicted and looked forward to — as almost a given.
Instead, somewhat unexpected and great results for the Democrats — and the country at large. It looks like some Republicans have finally realized that with Trump they were on a disastrous trip that in all likelihood would have had far worse future results.
This outcome was clearly in the best interest for Republicans, too — whether they understand that, or not. The GOP has been deteriorating for quite a while, with nothing positive to contribute — only unnecessary wars, deficits, job losses, ruined world relationships, and who knows what Trump did to the nation’s top secrets and security.
The sooner Republicans understand that we would all be better off if they learned to work with the Democrats instead of doing their best to hold back progress.
So, perhaps we owe Trump at least a thank you for almost destroying the GOP! Well done, Donald, you finally did something good.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
