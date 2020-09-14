Editor,
The board and proponents of Measure RR are again misleading the public. Caltrain is not an essential part of our transportation network, public transportation is changing, working from home is the new norm, and autonomous vehicles are our future. It does not make economic sense to invest in an obsolete and dying system. Even post pandemic, Caltrain ridership will never be what it was.
Caltrain is facing a projected deficit of $18.5 million even after receipt of federal relief money. And just now, the board is seriously considering various corrective measures to balance the budget.
Their answer: They want to raise our taxes ... they never operate within their means ... with their steadily increasing salaries and fully paid pensions, they want more tax dollars.
You and I do not use Caltrain. The majority of Caltrain riders are the highest wage earners on the Peninsula, making six-figure salaries.
But they want “us” to subsidize their commute cost!
Caltrain needs to manage within their existing budget ... with a CEO’s salary two times larger than our governor ... where is their moral compass?
Just say no to more regressive taxes that only harm the average wage earner and our children.
Let those high-end riders, pay their own commute costs ... if they want this old dilapidated system.
Please join me in voting no on Measure RR
Jim Lawrence
Foster City
