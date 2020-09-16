Editor,
Two recent letters printed reaffirmed the opinion I shared in July.
First, Ms. Tuzman wrote: “Our jobs — and infrastructure-rich Peninsula — desperately needs to build abundant housing so that people who rack up vehicle miles” (“Young Democrats support those fighting for change” in the Sept. 14 edition of the Daily Journal). This is illogical. It is so clear the Peninsula is overpopulated. Rethink, San Mateo County sits high on the COVID case list. We have an abundance of apartments built the past few years, more in the making, and being approved for construction. Do we really need more high-story buildings? All we are doing is shoving more people into small areas. This will only expand COVID and create more uncontrolled viruses. Common sense once again not being used. Her comment about commuters racking up miles draws attention to the second letter: Mr. Lawrence’s “Vote no on Measure RR” (in the Sept. 14 edition of the Daily Journal).
Caltrain is a very essential and important public transport system. We need now, more than ever, to get the people who insist on driving to stop. Think and look at what is occurring to our atmosphere? This is not new. Climate change is been a longtime problem. Mother Nature has pushed it in fast-forward. We need to encourage more use of all public transit systems, not remove them. Help take steps now more than ever to clean up this horrible mess. Please think and use common sense. It’s not difficult, and we all have the ability.
Rachel Tiech
San Mateo
