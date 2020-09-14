Editor,
This November, we need to vote like the sky depends on it. One glance outside makes it clear we can’t continue business as usual. While nearly every elected official on the Peninsula will make full-throated calls for action on climate, many govern in ways that prioritize their loudest constituents’ fear of change over the region’s future.
Our jobs — and infrastructure-rich Peninsula — desperately needs to build abundant housing so that the people who rack up vehicle miles commuting from towns with less exorbitant housing costs, or who are now evacuating from cheaper areas with weaker fire protections, can live in the well-defended communities where they work.
That means rejecting a status quo that makes it illegal to build anything except detached single-family residences on most of our land, and imposes unreasonable limits on how tall multifamily buildings can be, limiting the number of families that can call them home. It also means supporting changes to our cities and towns that make public transit, biking and walking a viable and preferred alternative to driving for more residents, and make it possible for more people to live close to transit.
The Peninsula Young Democrats have endorsed a slate of local candidates willing to take that stand for our future. In some cases, we had the difficult task of choosing who would be most effective at building our shared vision; in others, it was clear who would and wouldn’t fight for change. Visit peninsulademocrats.com/pyd to meet our champions.
Karen Tuzman
San Carlos
(4) comments
Thank you for the link, Ms. Tuzman. You’ve made it much easier for everyone to vote – the opposite of all your endorsements will do nicely.
When Karen finally grows up she will be grateful for the positions that folks like Conway maintain.
Old Conservatives will make sure young Democrats don't get their way. We will tell you what can and can't be built in our cities not the other way around. Class dismissed.
Bully chatter....
