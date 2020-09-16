Editor,

I agree with letter writer Mr. Lawrence (“Vote no on Measure RR” in the Sept. 14 edition of the Daily Journal) and urge all residents to vote against this measure to fund Caltrain.

The proponents of this measure are not being transparent with the voting public.

If passed, this will become law for the next 30 years, generating a $100 million annual liability for taxpayers, for a system that provides benefits for only the highest wage earners on the Peninsula.

Just imagine the inequities in our community we can resolve with $100 million dollars annually. Just think if we put this money toward creating new housing, schools, libraries, job training, to name a few.

I will join Mr. Lawrence and vote no and I urge all of you to vote no too.

Jenny Cicciarelli

Brisbane

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription