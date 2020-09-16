Editor,
I agree with letter writer Mr. Lawrence (“Vote no on Measure RR” in the Sept. 14 edition of the Daily Journal) and urge all residents to vote against this measure to fund Caltrain.
The proponents of this measure are not being transparent with the voting public.
If passed, this will become law for the next 30 years, generating a $100 million annual liability for taxpayers, for a system that provides benefits for only the highest wage earners on the Peninsula.
Just imagine the inequities in our community we can resolve with $100 million dollars annually. Just think if we put this money toward creating new housing, schools, libraries, job training, to name a few.
I will join Mr. Lawrence and vote no and I urge all of you to vote no too.
Jenny Cicciarelli
Brisbane
