Editor,
I was dismayed to see Jim Lawrence’s letter urging a no vote on Measure RR (”Vote no on Measure RR” in the Sept. 14 edition of the Daily Journal). Mr. Lawrence insinuated that Caltrain users are elitists and that “you and I do not use Caltrain.” He’s wrong on both counts. I’m a Caltrain user, I’m far from rich and Mr. Lawrence does not speak for me. People from all walks of life use Caltrain, and since when does using safe public transport qualify one to be called an “elitist?’
Believe it or not, there are people who live here who don’t drive and who don’t have another reliable way to get to work, to go shopping, and to just get to where they need to go. Caltrain is an essential service for the many people who rely on it for travel up and down the Peninsula. Please vote yes on Measure RR.
Esther Berick
San Mateo
