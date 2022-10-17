Editor,
As a city planner, I have worked in communities up and down the Peninsula, and I know the qualities of an effective city councilmember. This is why I support Pranita Venkatesh for one of three seats on the San Carlos City Council. Pranita owns a San Carlos business and serves our community as a commissioner on economic development. Pranita understands city priorities and knows how to lead collaboratively. She will advocate fiercely for San Carlos at a time of unprecedented opportunity and change. Join me in supporting her.
