Regarding the bill proposed by Scott Wiener, Josh Becker and Kevin Mullin to strip the nonprofit status of any entity that aided the participants in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol (Jan. 7 edition of the Daily Journal), shouldn’t they expand that to included nonprofits that gave aid to rioters here in California?

Groups like Code Blue used tax-exempt donations to bail out looters and arsonists who cost the people of California billions. Not to excuse bad behavior anywhere, but shouldn’t the people we elected to protect our state, make that their priority, or is this really just tyranny of the majority?

Tim Donnelly

Burlingame

edkahl
edkahl

An excellent letter demonstrating the unequal application of the law under Democrats.

Terence Y
Terence Y

Well, if these Dems want to start stripping nonprofit status from certain folks, wait until red states decide to follow their lead and begin stripping nonprofit status, and other levels of status from folks who support BLM and Antifa. Perhaps even stripping status from lawmakers and government officials to turn them into ex-lawmakers and ex-government officials for such things as having the wrong stance on defunding the police, abortion, gun control, etc…

Dirk van Ulden
Dirk van Ulden

Tom - what do you expect? When even the (then potential) Vice President contributed to that fund, these liberals practice the usual "good for thee but not for me" mantra. We have seen too many examples this last year.

