There have been multiple fires in the Bay Area during the past few weeks, including the Edgewood Fire near Redwood City, a reminder that California now has five seasons, not four, and that this year’s fire season may be as challenging as the wildfires of 2020.
Fireworks are an integral part of the July Fourth celebration, but should we take a fresh look at who should be allowed to handle fireworks?
Should private citizens be allowed to handle incendiary devices? The cities of San Bruno and Pacifica allow the use of “safe and sane” fireworks, but these fireworks also cause fires and injury, so they are neither safe nor sane.
Families would be safer watching firework displays by licensed pyrotechnic operators at locations conveniently located throughout the Peninsula.
This is a new era. We now experience destructive wildfires every year. The time has come to find a new balance between entertainment and protection of the environment.
The cities of San Bruno and Pacifica should join the many other communities in the Bay area that ban the handling of fireworks by private citizens.
Mahendra Ranchod
Palo Alto
