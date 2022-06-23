The Edgewood Fire is 80% contained at around 20 acres as of Wednesday, with Cal Fire officials crediting a quick response and aircraft help with ensuring it did not grow larger.
Cal Fire Battalion Chief Bob Simmons said crews spent Wednesday mopping up the fire and will do the same Thursday before being moved into a patrol status.
It’s looking really good,” Simmons said. “We had good air support yesterday to stop it and keep it out of the neighborhoods, along with plenty of resources.”
There were no other major wildfires in Northern California yesterday, which gave crews great access to Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters for water dumps and other aircraft for fire retardants. Cal Fire called in air support early on due to the threats to structures and to keep it manageable. The help came from the Cal Fire Air Attack Base in Hollister, with Simmons noting the fire could have grown bigger without the air support.
“That helped us out a lot. That played a major role in bringing it down,” Simmons said.
The seven-alarm fire started at around 2:30 p.m. along Rocky Way and Eastview Way at Edgewood County Park in Redwood City. Simmons said the ridge area near West Rocky Way was the middle of the Edgewood fire, with most of the fire contained within the nearby watershed property area. Several Woodside and unincorporated Redwood City neighborhoods were evacuated for several hours. There was one injury to a firefighter, and no structures were damaged or destroyed despite many being threatened. Some environmentally friendly retardant remains on some of the homes. However, Simmons said fire crews would wash it off Wednesday night. The fire burned in a north to a northwesterly direction toward Cañada Road. Edgewood County Park remains closed due to the fire. Simmons said the cause is under investigation, with investigators out Wednesday in the burn area.
The main issue Tuesday was access on the narrow and steep roads in the Redwood City hills, with one-way streets slowing down the engines. Division crews attacked the fire from the top near West Rocky Way and a substation near Cañada Road.
Cal Fire has not had issues with the area in the past. However, with the rise in dry temperatures and climate change, Cal Fire has been monitoring it for increased fire risk. The state agency has conducted vegetation management projects in the area for fire breaks and is working with property owners on creating defensible space around homes. Cal Fire has periodically inspected properties for branch and vegetation removal, storing woodpiles and fuel removal.
“The fact that some of these residents had really good clearance around their houses played a major role in keeping their houses safe,” Simmons said.
Engine and dozer units from Santa Clara and San Mateo responded, with Redwood City and Woodside local governments also providing support. Units from as far as Lake, Napa and Mendocino counties also came. Around 63 people were part of containment efforts Wednesday, with 200 people on hand Tuesday.
The fire has also caused power outages for Stanford University and other Peninsula areas. Pacific Gas and Electric were notified of an outage affecting San Mateo County around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a PG&E spokesperson. As of Wednesday, the spokesperson said that 1,165 people remain without power because PG&E doesn’t have access to the location where repairs are needed for electric equipment damaged by the fire. The cause of the outage is under investigation. PG&E will begin repairs when the area is safe, and access is granted. According to Cal Fire, a PG&E substation was threatened and had fire units on it to ensure the fire stayed away from it.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.