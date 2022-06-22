The seven-alarm Edgewood Fire in the hills of San Mateo County is at 25 acres and was not contained as of Tuesday evening, according to a spokesperson for Cal Fire.
The fire was burning in a north to northwesterly direction toward Cañada Road and crews were actively defending homes at risk of catching fire, the spokesperson said at a 5:30 p.m. briefing. Just after 8 p.m., Cal Fire announced that all evacuation order were being lifted.
Multiple agencies assisted in the fire response, which includes support from the air, the Cal Fire spokesperson said.
Firefighters initially responded to the fire shortly after 2:20 p.m. in the area of Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive and the California Highway Patrol reported that smoke was visible from Interstate 280. The highway remained open but traffic was backed up, according to the CHP.
There was one injury to a firefighter and no structures were damaged. A Pacific Gas and Electric substation was threatened and had units on it to ensure fire stayed away from it, Cal Fire CZU Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox said.
People who did evacuate were being asked to go to a temporary center being set up at the Veterans Memorial Senior Center, 1455 Madison Ave. in Redwood City. Bookmark community.zonehaven.com for information on future evacuation notices.
Large swaths of San Mateo County were out of power due to a downed PG&E transmission line, the utility said.
Stanford University also reported impacts as a result of the fire, with a power outage affecting many parts of the campus due to a downed PG&E transmission line, school officials said on Twitter.
Smoke from the fire was visible from campus but there was no threat to the campus as of late Tuesday afternoon, Stanford officials said.
A grass fire on San Bruno Mountain June 3 burned 29 acres.
