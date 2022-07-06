Editor,
In response to Mahendra Ranchod’s June 25-26 letter about San Bruno fireworks, I’ve lived in San Bruno 50 years. I was the sports booster president for Capuchino High School for 10 years. The sale of fireworks was a huge benefit for both boys’ and girls’ sports. It allowed us to provide equipment and uniforms that the district could not.
So before you go popping off about something you know nothing about, get the facts. I monitored July 4 every year and not one thing of significance ever happened. San Bruno paid needlessly for extra police and fire every year. So your attitude in your letter is baseless.
Every nickel in profit went to benefit the kids. There was no other way to earn that much money in a week. So the next time you wanna chime in about fireworks in a city you don’t even live in, don’t. Because in reality, you don’t know what your talking about.
Neil Wild
San Bruno
