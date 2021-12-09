Editor,
Look at South San Francisco and decide whether you want your quality of life and a home you invested your hard-earned money in to becoming a four- to 10-housing unit on a neighboring one parcel of land.
Then, think again if you want to vote for Kevin Mullin for Jackie Speier’s seat who not only is endorsed by Sen. Scott Wiener, but supports his devastating Senate bills 9 and 10. Mullin, Canepa and the South San Francisco City councilmembers Nagales, Coleman and Flores are beholden to Sen. Weiner and his destruction of our cities and our way of life with their support of SB 9 and 10.
Wiener, you can see why ... he owes his seat to his funders, the construction and real estate companies that make sure he will do their bidding. The others, they are climbing the political ladder on the backs of the good residents of the Peninsula.
Is there any candidate running who cares enough to stop the destruction of our communities with massive developments by standing up to Sacramento, and Scott Weiner and his lackeys?
Cynthia Marcopulos
South San Francisco
(1) comment
Public officials who agree with your point of view are good and those you disagree with are bad -- got it. Property owners who want flexibility in what they build on land they live on are bad as are renters and anyone else who disagrees with them on living in South City. Saying a candidate is in the pocket "funders, the construction and real estate companies" without pointing to specific donations, all in the public record, makes as much sense as JFK rising from the dead in a DC pizza parlor. How much is the candidate you favor taking from the California Real Estate Association or the Association of California Apartment Owners?
