U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier Monday announced her endorsement for South San Francisco Assemblymember Kevin Mullin in the race to fill her seat representing the Peninsula in Congress.
Speier, D-San Mateo, last month said she would not seek reelection next year after representing the 14th Congressional District for nearly a decade. Mullin, along with David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach and private tutor Gus Mattammal have since joined the race.
“I enthusiastically and unequivocally announce my endorsement of Kevin Mullin to replace me in the House of Representatives,” said Speier, flanked by Mullin’s supporters in front of South San Francisco City Hall. “Experience matters, collegiality matters, progressive values matters, delivering matters.”
Mullin, D-South San Francisco, who has served in the Assembly since 2013 and is currently the speaker pro tem, worked as district director for Speier during her time in the state Senate. Mullin’s other endorsers include California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Treasurer Fiona Ma, state Sen. Scott Wiener, and former state Sen. Jerry Hill in addition to a host of local leaders.
“I know him better than any other elected official in the Bay Area,” Speier said of Mullin. “He is compassionate, he is intellectually honest, he is genuine.”
The endorsement comes as a major boost for Mullin in a race that could shape up to be competitive. Mullin, who will be termed out of his Assembly seat in 2024, could be ousted next year as a result of redistricting. The 14th congressional district spans much of the Peninsula, comprising an area similar to that of the county with little change slated due to redistricting.
Mullin said if elected he would focus on election reform and environmental issues in addition to increasing funding for things like affordable housing, public transportation and universal childcare. He emphasized his past legislative achievements — a point made in the context of the largely local government credentials of his opponents.
“If you want to know what I’m going to do to be successful, look at what I’ve done,” he said.
Mullin authored more than 60 bills that were signed into law during his near-decadelong tenure, and this year secured millions for local infrastructure and other projects, including $8 million to address sea level rise in the county.
“Going to Congress with a legislative background is huge,” Speier said, who called Mullin the “number one most progressive member in the state Assembly.”
Prior to the Assembly, Mullin spent time on the South San Francisco City Council. Mullin’s father, Gene Mullin, similarly served as the mayor of South San Francisco before being elected the Assembly.
Canepa
Speier’s endorsement was shortly followed by an announcement from Canepa declaring he had raised $300,000 in his campaign’s first three weeks. Canepa has served on the Board of Supervisors since 2016 and previously served on the Daly City Council. The fourth generation San Mateo County native said that while he was endorsed by multiple local leaders, “what wins elections is winning people’s votes, not endorsements.”
“Our agenda is the people’s agenda, not the establishment’s agenda,” he said.
Canepa said his focus in Congress would be health care, education, narrowing the country’s wealth gap, among others. He emphasized his “passion and compassion” and that he “wasn’t given a silver spoon” — noting also that his father had worked as a chauffeur.
“I am not a Sacramento insider nor am I a Washington insider, but I am a representative who represents this great county,” he said. “I want to take San Mateo County values to Congress.”
Beach
Also vying for Speier’s seat, Beach, the only woman in the race, has served on the Burlingame City Council since 2015. She served in the U.S. Army for four years, rising to the rank of captain.
“I am inspired to run because I think my lived experience brings a really valuable perspective to Congress,” she said, highlighting also her experience as mother of two teens.
Beach said she would focus on the environment, gun control, women’s reproductive freedom, early childhood education and economic justice for the middle class. Beach championed increasing the minimum wage in Burlingame last year while serving as mayor. She also pointed to her “lived experience” as both a woman and mother of teen children.
“We have had such a courageous representative in Congresswoman Jackie Speier,” Beach said. “I think District 14 is going to be very excited to learn about another courageous, bold, compassionate woman who is running to continue her legacy.”
Diversity
Some progressive voices have called for Speier’s seat to be filled by a woman or person of color, calls Mullin responded to Monday.
“We certainly need more women and people of color in Congress and we need more women and people of color in the state Legislature,” he said. “If I didn’t think I was the most qualified individual in this field for this office, I would not be running.”
Mullin said he would work to bolster women and people of color to leadership roles “at every level.”
Canepa pointed to his Italian and Mexican heritage, identities he said he is proud of and would bring to Washington.
“I think what people are looking for is they’re looking for diversity and perspective,” he said.
Mattammal
Lastly, Gus Mattammal, the only conservative candidate in the race, defined himself as a “center right” candidate focused on problem solving.
The Half Moon Bay resident who works as a private tutor said he would focus on establishing a “conservative plan that generates universal coverage for health care” in addition to fixing immigration in a way that is “consistent with who America is, a place that wants to welcome people that are willing to work hard and play by the rules.” Climate issues, Mattammal said, would also be on the forefront of his agenda.
Mattammal said that despite not having any political experience and running as a conservative in a deeply blue district, he believes a “narrow win” is possible.
“There’s a case to be made to people who normally vote Democratic,” he said. “There’s a moment now with Jackie out of the race to take a chance.”
California’s primary will be held June 7, narrowing the field to two candidates. The general election will be held Nov. 8.
