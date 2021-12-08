Editor,
In reference to Rudy Espinoza’s unabashed endorsement of Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach (Dec. 3 issue of the Daily Journal) and the subsequent Dec. 7 letter to the editor from reader Cynthia Cornell bashing his choice for representing the Peninsula in Congress with a candid, firsthand assessment of Ms. Beach’s qualifications, I hope Mr. Espinoza has no immediate plans to run for office. And by doing so hoping to garner support from the likes of Jackie Speier, Jerry Hill, Fiona Ma, Scott Wiener and Rob Bonta, who all support Kevin Mullin over his choice, Emily Beach. (Going off script for a minute, ditto David Canepa who in the same Dec. 7 issue referred to those same politicians as “the establishment.” Seriously, Mr. Canepa? Sounds like sour grapes in my opinion).
Maybe Mr. Espinoza should have talked to more people in Burlingame than just Ms. Beach herself before giving his ringing endorsement. Candidly, per Ms. Beach’s quote in the Dec. 7 Journal, I’m not inclined to think being a “mother of two teens” and her “lived experience as ... both a woman and mother” means she will be a viable candidate to represent me in District 14. I’d prefer a candidate, be it a man or woman, who has much more experience than being a mayor or councilmember in a tiny town on the Peninsula.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
