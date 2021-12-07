Editor,
Mr. Espinoza’s flowery endorsement of Burlingame Councilwoman Emily Beach for Congress lacked facts voters need (“There is some hope yet” in the Dec. 3 edition of the Daily Journal). We demonstrably need diversity in leadership but voting for a woman because she is a woman is the same as not voting for a woman because she is a woman. We need a representative who has actually worked toward preserving and increasing economic and racial diversity. That is not Emily Beach.
Burlingame renters make up 52% of the city. As founder of Housing for All Burlingame, my interactions with Councilwoman Beach have proven fruitless. In 2015, she stated that renters moving frequently was a good thing for the city. Like her cohorts, she never campaigned directly to the majority — renters. At an August 2016 council meeting, she espoused the undemocratic idea that only elected officials were qualified to run petition drives and evaluate legislation — not voters. For years, buildings full of low-income renters, single moms and people of color in Burlingame have been emptied without a word from Beach who took no action to stop the wholesale purging of racially and economically diverse populations.
In 2019, Beach was presented with specific ways to help renters remain in their homes. She ignored them: eliminating Measure T, which prevents the city from requiring developers to include affordable units; halting the influx of jobs to address the devastating jobs/housing imbalance; establishing eviction protections and creating a public database on rental prices.
Burlingame and Beach tout the city as successful at creating affordable housing; however, the few affordable units included in new construction is aimed at people in higher income categories; no low-income people need apply.
The district deserves a representative like Jackie Speier — proven, uncompromising, with bold ideas, and committed to all regardless of income or status. Vote for the best person to fill that bill.
Cynthia Cornell
Everett, Wash.
The letter writer is the founder and member Housing for All Burlingame.
