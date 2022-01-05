Editor,
It is a given that congressional candidates will tout accomplishments and celebrate differences. I support Kevin Mullin for many reasons, not the least is experience.
As a physician, I compare Kevin’s journey to Washington as to what doctors undertake to effectively serve their diverse community.
To become a practitioner, you must undergo a long and arduous path. In medical school you learn jargon and basic principles. At the end you are called doctor, but you are not able or allowed to start on your own. It is only after residency that you can practice. You are prepared — with ideas, abilities and experience. You have not seen it all, but you have dealt with most, and have developed a discerning eye that recognizes and learns that which you haven’t. I liken local politics (city, county) to medical school, the Legislature to residency; and Congress to practice. In short, experience allows one to be facile and effective.
The most important thing a representative should possess is character, and not characteristics: you examine the body of work available and its import and consequence; the readiness to make hard decisions; and the amount of time expended honing one’s craft.
One candidate meets all criteria: Kevin Mullin. He has put in the time to achieve the full breadth of experience at the local and state level. He has earned our respect and support. I have no doubt that he will represent us well in his Congressional practice.
David Jay Caro, M.D.
Hillsborough
