Editor,
“‘They are in crisis’” reads a headline on the front page of today’s paper (Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day). The mental health of today’s youth is at an all-time low.
What’s funny is that today’s politicians and civic leaders are still threatening lockdowns and mandates on school age children. You’d think they’d have learned that these draconian measures aimed at the least likely to die from COVID have a deleterious effect on those children. No learning and suicidal thoughts for two years and more. Continuing the same callous policy hurts everybody, especially our children. When will it stop?
Thankfully, Republican leaders are pushing back on these hysterical responses from Democrat leaders to a virus that hasn’t been a real threat since early in 2022. I stopped wearing a mask in late 2021 and if we had all collectively burned our masks when I did we would have mitigated the damage to our children’s mental health, because our own mental health would have been better not living in irrational fear.
I would urge California autocrats to remove their heads from their backsides and think about the children. The pandemic is over.
James Constantino
South San Francisco
