After cleaning the sand out of my ears, I had to applaud Dr. James Constantino — I believe he’s a doctor as he was giving medical advice — for calling out the Democrat-inspired pandemic insanity. For me, I was just masking and taking recommended vaccinations because I believe the science and respect those who have spent their lifetimes researching these matters so I didn’t have to. I also felt I was being responsible to my community so as not to expose them to a pathogen unnecessarily.
Now, I have been made aware that I was just in the throes of mental illness and living in irrational fear. I thought I was just living my usual comfortable life with just a few minor inconveniences. I’ll be the first to admit I was wrong, and I am glad that there are Republican leaders to lead us out of this hysteria.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders even gave us a choice between “normal or crazy,” but I’m not sure she knows who’s who. What better examples of mental stability than the likes of Republicans Louie Gohmert, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene to put us back on course? Yes, the pandemic is over because someone told me so and now the children can be freed from the mental challenges of the pandemic and go back to their studies to learn how to properly utilize Jewish space lasers in a successful attempt to overthrow our democracy. Don’t just study, make history!
