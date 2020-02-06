Editor,
The wildfires that are occurring aggressively throughout the world — the Amazon, Oceania and near my home are not something to be taken lightly. The fires are caused for a variety of reasons, but the most escalating factor is the emission of greenhouse gases.
People also have to realize that the wildfires are a credible threat to those who live a distance away — the plume from the Australian fires traveled all the way to Lake Wanaka in New Zealand, for instance. At home, people in San Mateo County were wearing respirators during the North Bay fires. The plumes can often be seen from satellites orbiting the Earth.
Second, these fires could damage species critical to the ecosystem. If they are a “keystone” species, this could cause damage to others who depend on it, and those others might run local economies human use.
We should take action to this issue, whether it is changing our own habits to be more conscientious, or persuade governments and businesses to enforce cutting down on greenhouse gases which could give rise to new and better technologies.
I really don’t wish to make other people’s lives more difficult by addressing this as an urgent concern. But if we don’t, it will become overwhelming chaos.
Benjamin Ueng
Millbrae
