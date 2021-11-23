Editor,
I enjoyed Craig Wiesner’s Nov. 22 essay on his interpretation of what being “Woke” means to him, especially his emphasis on listening and being open to being proven wrong.
I do hope, however, that his eyes are wide open to how many Woke types are “fired up” by ideology to the point of attacking others, suppressing free speech, committing political violence (Antifa), and destroying people’s lives who hesitate to take a knee for Black Lives Matter.
I am reminded of the lyrics from an old Buffalo Springfield song: “nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong.”
Cory Roay
Woodside
