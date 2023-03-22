Editor,
When is the safety of life and property going to be more important than someone’s arbitrary idea of aesthetics, in regard to the danger of the falling eucalyptus trees on El Camino? This risk exists for all of us who transverse El Camino daily, not just the residents of Burlingame.
