More than 120 trees fell during Tuesday’s storm after winds reached 55 mph along the Bayside leaving 34,880 PG&E customers still without power by noon Wednesday.
Multiple agencies are assessing the damage but much of it in the county was in Burlingame where 17 trees fell. However, Burlingame business owner John Kevranian said around 16 fell at the Bayside Park on the east side of the city. Three eucalyptus trees fell on the Caltrain tracks within an hour of one another taking down the electrical wires and cantilevers with them. Burlingame Mayor Michael Brownrigg said all the large trees are being inspected; however, there hasn’t been a conversation since Tuesday’s storm with Caltrain about a plan for the trees.
El Camino Real was also affected by falling trees. The road is lined with massive eucalyptus trees and, when they fell, they brought down electrical infrastructure and lighting fixtures, causing road closures and power outages to residents.
Pedro Quintana, Caltrans Bay Area branch chief, said El Camino Real between Forest View and Sanchez avenues is closed for the time being. Even though the state agency removed the tree, partnering agencies are still working to fix infrastructure that was brought down.
“The street is still closed while the agencies work toward fixing the damaged infrastructure,” Quintana said, who added there is still no estimated time for reopening.
Caltrans has a contracted arborist inspecting the eucalyptus trees along El Camino Real to determine which ones pose a hazard and will require early removal before next week’s storm, he said. It will finish assessing the trees at the end of the week and will be working closely with city officials and Pacific Gas and Electric to identify what trees need to be removed.
“There are several factors that may contribute to the trees falling. Historical rain and weather events have saturated the ground and reduced stability,” Quintana said in an email. “Combined with significant wind and the mass of the aging trees are also a consideration.”
Brownrigg said a project to address the large trees on El Camino Real is coming into form right in time. The El Camino Real Renewal Project stretches for 3 miles through Burlingame from East Santa Inez Avenue to Millbrae Avenue. It will focus on poor pavement conditions, sidewalks that do not meet ADA standards, local drainage and flooding issues, crosswalks that need upgrades and visibility issues while removing eucalyptus trees that pose hazards and saving ones that are safe. However, Brownrigg boasts new eucalyptus varieties will be planted during the project and they won’t be as large or damaging to infrastructure.
“It seems like the perfect time to get it done after spending five plus years putting a plan together,” Brownrigg said.
The eucalyptus grove along El Camino Real — that runs from San Mateo, Burlingame, Hillsborough and Millbrae — were planted by Golden Gate Park gardener John McLaren in the 1870s. The trees have caused damage to the sidewalk and road and increased localized flooding. The city of Burlingame and Caltrans are working together to rehabilitate El Camino Real while creating an opportunity to have a new tree-lined canopy, Quintana said.
“Caltrans assessed both the health and condition of the trees and the severity of expected construction impacts to their root systems; these factors were used to identify trees unlikely to survive these impacts and therefore require removal,” Quintana said.
Some of those sights include the areas around Hillside Drive, Forest View Avenue and Carol Avenue. Hillside Drive is a segment dominated by a variety of tree species that have compromised road conditions and created drainage issues.
Brownrigg previously said the project aims to create a safer road for pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and nearby residents while preserving the historic tree canopy. However, Caltrans plans on planting around two to three times more trees than it would in other circumstances.
“It is something that has to happen and we are going to have a better street and it is going to be safer,” Brownrigg said. “In reflection of yesterday’s wind event, the city is headed in the right direction and it was the community that came together that designed this plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.