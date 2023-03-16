More than 120 trees fell during Tuesday’s storm after winds reached 55 mph along the Bayside leaving 34,880 PG&E customers still without power by noon Wednesday.

Multiple agencies are assessing the damage but much of it in the county was in Burlingame where 17 trees fell. However, Burlingame business owner John Kevranian said around 16 fell at the Bayside Park on the east side of the city. Three eucalyptus trees fell on the Caltrain tracks within an hour of one another taking down the electrical wires and cantilevers with them. Burlingame Mayor Michael Brownrigg said all the large trees are being inspected; however, there hasn’t been a conversation since Tuesday’s storm with Caltrain about a plan for the trees.

nick@smdailyjournal.com

(650)344-5200, ext. 105

