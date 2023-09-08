I was concerned to read on Sept. 2 (“Police nab 200 pounds of meth”) that two men apparently caught red-handed with 200 pounds of methamphetamine were allowed to go free without even posting bail. Was that due to their status as fine, upstanding drug dealers?
Obviously, I wasn’t there, I’m not a judge and I’m not even an attorney. But I live in a world where I see, almost daily, people wandering down the street shouting at themselves and wildly gesticulating, when not actually threatening passersby. I guess the judge in this matter doesn’t live in my world. It creates a dangerous situation for average and lower-income people, when the judicial authorities are so out of touch with reality. It is useless for the governor to prattle on about mental health initiatives; they only seem to enrich psychologists and “counselors.”
It would be more productive for public security to simply enforce the drug laws. I can see why the police are so frustrated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.